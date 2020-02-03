The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect who punched a 76-year-old man at a Kroger in Dacula in late January.
The incident occurred Jan. 23 at the Kroger on Braselton Highway. When police arrived at the scene, the victim had a cut above his nose and blood on his shirt.
The victim said he had been punched in the face after he told a woman outside the Kroger she shouldn’t park in the fire lane.
Video surveillance showed that at 4:33 p.m. the victim exchanged words with a woman before the suspect followed him around the aisle and struck him in the face. The victim then fell to the ground as witnesses turned to see the commotion.
According to police, the victim is recovering from his injuries. Detectives have been following up on the case and have now released the surveillance footage in hopes that someone can identify the suspect.
A witness described the suspect as a 6-foot tall black male who was about 215 pounds and had dreadlocks.
The suspect is believed to be the boyfriend of one of the two women inside the car parked in the fire lane at the Kroger, according to the police report. However, neither provided the identity of the suspect when asked by police even though the suspect was seen leaving with them in their vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
What a coward! Attack an old man with a sucker punch.
