A 13-year-old girl reported being inappropriately touched by a man at Burlington Coat Factory at Sugarloaf Mills on New Year’s Day.
The Gwinnett County Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.
According to Gwinnett County police, the incident occurred Jan. 1 around 6 p.m. at the store in unincorporated Lawrenceville. The girl’s mother reported the incident to the store manager.
The girl told the responding officer that the man had rubbed his private area against her as she was kneeling down looking at some clothing. The man also tried to engage her in conversation by asking her age.
Using her phone, the girl captured a picture of the man, which shows him wearing a dark blue windbreaker jacket with three white stripes and gray lining.
He is believed to be about 5 feet 6 inches tall with dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.