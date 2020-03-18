According to police, a suspect was seen on security footage entering a store in unincorporated Norcross through the ceiling and attempting to break into the gambling and gaming machines before leaving empty handed, all before dawn on March 14.
The Gwinnett County Police Department Burglary Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who forced entry into Linda Tienda, located at 5935 South Norcross Tucker Rd.
The owner reported the suspect had knocked on the door at 4 a.m. while her mother was cleaning the store and asked to make a purchase. However, he was denied and told the store would be open later in the day.
According to the owner, the suspect was upset, but eventually left. The owner's mother said she watched as the suspect walked down the stairs and across the street to a nearby gas station.
When the owner returned a few hours later to open the store for the day, she tried to unlock the door with her key, but noticed the door was already unlocked. When she entered, she noticed a hole in the roof leading into the business.
Police responded to the scene shortly after noon and reviewed the security footage with the owner. At 6 a.m., a male is seen on camera walking toward the gambling and gaming machines and starting to pull tools out of his backpack.
The suspect managed to break open two of the machines. But as his luck would have it, he left empty handed, as the owner said no money is kept in the machines at the end of the night.
Around 6:13 a.m., the suspect is seen on video running toward the front of the business and exiting the store. The owner said while the suspect damaged the property, he did not take anything from the business.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-2 or 5-foot-5 Hispanic male weighing about 140 to 160 pounds. He has a full beard and is seen on video wearing a gray sweatshirt or long sleeve shirt with black pants, gray Adidas with black stripes, black or dark colored beanie, and gray book bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-023480
