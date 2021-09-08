Gwinnett police are working to identify the driver of a white work van who hit a pedestrian and then left the scene Sunday night.
Police said that officers responded to a “hit and run” call on Lawrenceville Highway and Fernview Drive on Sunday about 8:30 p.m. that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Norcross man Gabriel Perez Ortiz.
Gwinnett police said Ortiz was hit by a white van while crossing the intersection. The white van then left the scene and Ortiz died from injuries sustained during the accident, police said/
Though there is no suspect description, witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any information they may have about the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 678-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
The Gwinnett Chamber hosted the State of the Schools luncheon Monday at the Gas South District with new Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts as the featured speaker. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.