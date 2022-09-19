Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect after a Saturday shooting in Lawrenceville left one man dead and another in critical condition.
Patrick Jones, 39, of Lawrenceville was found dead Saturday just before 8 p.m. after police responded to a "person shot" call on Britain Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Officers arrived and found Jones' body outside of an apartment building.
Police said a second victim, 49-year-old Kevin March of Lawrenceville was found a short distance away. Police said March had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
:At this time, the motive for the incident is unknown and no arrests have been made," Sgt. J.R. Richter said. "Gwinnett Police investigators are asking the public to contact the police department with any information relevant to this investigation."
Police are asking anyone with information to share in this case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 22-0075574 & 22-0075633
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.