Gwinnett County police are searching for William Jerome Adams after a shooting that left two dead near Flowery Branch Friday afternoon.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said police received an emergency call just after 2 p.m. on Friday that two people had been shot inside a residence on Apple Gove Rd., which is located between Buford and Flowery Branch.
Flynn said when officers arrived, they located two victims that were both suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were a 40-year-old female and her 16-year-old son. Their names are being withheld until the next of kin is notified, Flynn said.
Flynn said police believe Adams was in a relationship with the female victim. Adams is believed to have fled the area in a 2010 black Audi passenger car bearing Georgia tag RWT9487.
He is a 24-year-old male who is about 6-foot-2 and weights about 210 pounds. Investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information to share in this case can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-023352
