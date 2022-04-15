The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who officers said has "several mental disorders."
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Kayleigh Abbott, 20, was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, when she got out of her mother's vehicle as it sat in traffic on Sugarloaf Parkway near Scenic Highway.
Valle said Abbott is "highly impulsive and does not understand the consequences" as well as a "very social person (who) yearns for acceptance."
Abbott is about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with dirty blonde hair that has faded blue and red coloring. She was wearing a black Under Armor shirt, tie-dye pants and rainbow-colored crocks when she disappeared.
Anyone who has information about Abbott's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment if a crime has occurred.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0031143.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
