featuredurgent Gwinnett police searching for missing Stone Mountain woman From Staff Reports Aug 27, 2021 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gwinnett police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.Police said that 85-year-old Geraldine Julien walked away from her home on Tanaga Ct. in Stone Mountain (near Yellow River Park) at approximately 7:30 Friday morning.Gwinnett police said the woman suffers from dementia. Police said she is a Black female, approximately 5-foot3 and weighing 110 to 115 pounds with mostly gray, shoulder-length hair. Police said she was last seen wearing gray jeans, boat shoes and possibly wearing a green T-shirt and carrying a black backpack with books.If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact the Gwinnett police non-emergency number at770-513-5700 or GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.Case Number: 21-068727 