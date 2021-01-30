The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for missing police K-9 Brix.
The dog went missing around 1 a.m. Saturday around the area of 684 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville when the dog became distracted and ran after a nearby animal.
"The K-9 handlers began searching for the K-9 through the woods, neighborhoods, and along the roadways," Sgt. Michel Pihera said. "Nearby patrol officers, the police helicopter, the members of the Lawrenceville Police Department all aided in the search."
Pihera said Brix is a tan-colored 7-year old male Belgian Malinois. His snout and ears are black. K-9 Brix was last seen wearing a metal collar. Because of his training, Pihera said anyone who sees K-9 Brix is encouraged not to approach him.
She said it's possible that K-9 Brix is still in the area of Winder Highway and Hosea Road.
Tipsters should call 911 with any possible sightings, Pihera said.
