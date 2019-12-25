Gwinnett County police are trying to bring a missing 84-year old man home for Christmas, and they are asking for the public's help.
Police said Willie Neal was at the Waffle House located at 1255 Scenic Highway at about 8 a.m., but he has not been seen since then. He was driving a white Buick Lacrosse with a Georgia handicap tag with plate number XLB254 this morning.
Neal has high blood pressure and has been undergoing dialysis, according to police.
"Willie does not have his cell phone and his family is anxious to have him home safe this holiday," officers said.
Anyone who has sen Neal or his car is asked to call 911. They should reference Case No. 19-119023.
Police have released a photo of Neal, but he is also described as being about 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a navy blue Chicago Bears jacket, khaki pants, a navy blue Army 82nd Airborne hat and gray and blue slippers this morning.