The Gwinnett County Police Department's Special Victims Unit is seeking a man accused of raping his wife at knifepoint on Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to a Duluth residence on Sunday morning in response to a domestic dispute. Eugenio German, 40, allegedly choked and raped his estranged wife at knifepoint. The victim was able to escape, but German chased her out of the complex and rammed her car with his own.
A police report said on Sunday morning officers were dispatched to a home on Park Forest Drive in Lilburn where German had been staying.. After German described his side of the story, which allegedly occurred early Sunday morning, officers spoke with the victim in Duluth. Police were unable to locate German after investigators spoke with the victim.
German and his wife have been separated, police said, after being married less than one year. He has been living at a home on Park Forest Drive in Lilburn since they separated.
German has active warrants for aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, rape, false imprisonment and family violence battery.
"It is very important that Eugenio is located and arrested as quickly as possible," police said in a statement. "There is a chance he may try to find the victim and commit more violence upon her if he is not apprehended."
Gwinnett County detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-080557 when reporting information.