The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a Hoschton man who left his home on Friday and hasn't been seen since.
Gwinnett police issued a Mattie’s Call Monday afternoon for Ricky Howland. Police said Howland left his home on Mark Todd Court in Hoschton on April 2 in a 2010 Nissan Rouge bearing Georgia tag RVV9421. That is the last anyone has seen or heard from Howland.
Howland has a medical condition which requires constant supervision and assistance, police said. They said it's possible he left home to try and visit family in Iowa.
Investigators believe he was wearing a dark gray jacket and blue jeans when he left home. Howland is 51, weighs about 160 pounds and is 5-foot-9. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Howland’s family is concerned for his well being since he is unable to care for himself, police said. Detectives are asking anyone who may come in contact with him or learn of his whereabouts to call the police immediately.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-025651
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.