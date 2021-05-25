The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old woman who has been missing since May 16.
Police say Soon Nam has high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes. She was last seen at her home on 998 Dickens Road in Lilburn May 16, police said. Her husband contacted law enforcement when Soon did not return home.
Police say she is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has dark brown hair, black eyes and wears reading glasses.
Gwinnett police ask anyone with information in the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-039049
