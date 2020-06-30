Gwinnett police search for suspect who waited in line before robbing a local convenience store

Gwinnett County police said the suspect of a robbery at a convenience store in unincorporated Lawrenceville waited patiently in line before robbing the store.
On Friday, June 26, the store employee of the RaceTrac located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway called the 911 Center and reported that a man, possibly a regular customer, came into the store around 11:30 p.m.
According to the police report, the suspect allowed a couple of people to go ahead of him in the line before he approached the counter. He then attempted to make a purchase, but proceeded to demand all the cash in the register. He held a gun and pointed it at the store employee.
The employee said in the police report that the suspect usually enters the store a few times every night and usually hangs out by the dumpster. The employee believes the suspect is homeless.
He also said that the suspect had purchased some cigarillos earlier that night. During the robbery, the suspect tried to buy more of those same cigarillos and handed the employee $2.
But because a couple of regular customers had purchased multiple carton's of cigarettes with cash shortly before the robbery, the employee said the register had more cash than normal. The suspect got away with $623, according to the police report.
The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20's or 30's and approximately 5 feet 10 inches with brown hair and a slim build. He wore a red hooded sweatshirt, black shirt, khaki pants, black beanie-style hat, and black and white shoes at the time of the robbery. The employee added that he had pink and white painted fingernails with glitter.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-047392.
