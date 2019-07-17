Gwinnett police are trying to identify a man who broke into an unlocked car on Buford Dam Road in Buford on June 7 and stole a victim's wallet .
Police said the man was caught on surveillance video trying to use the victim's debit card at a QuikTrip convenience store on Friendship Road.
The suspect is described as a black man 20 to 30 years old, police said. He was wearing a black and white shirt, dark jeans and blue sneakers and driving a blue SUV at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Use case number 19-052285 when referring to the case.