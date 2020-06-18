The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run driver who pushed a 30-year-old man from Lawrenceville across several lanes and partially ejected him from his motorcycle.
On June 10, at around 6:45 a.m., officers assigned to the Central Precinct were dispatched to a “hit-and-run with injuries” call at the intersection of Duluth Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
According to the preliminary investigation, the motorcycle and a red or maroon late-model Ford Mustang collided as the Mustang was making a right turn from Duluth Highway onto Sugarloaf Parkway.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses reported that the driver of the Mustang fled the scene in the direction of Interstate 85.
Investigators would like to identify the driver of the Mustang and to speak with any other witnesses to this event. If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
The case number is 20-042884.
