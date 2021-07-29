Gwinnett police released this composite of tattoos found on a woman who was discovered dead from a gunshot wound under a tree at Yellow River Park in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Wednesday morning. Police are asking for the public help to identify the woman.
Gwinnett police are seeking information about the identity of a woman who was found dead from a gunshot wound under a tree at Yellow River Park in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Wednesday morning.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett police released this composite of tattoos found on a woman who was discovered dead from a gunshot wound under a tree at Yellow River Park in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Wednesday morning. Police are asking for the public help to identify the woman.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
Gwinnett police are seeking information about the identity of a woman who was found dead from a gunshot wound under a tree at Yellow River Park in unincorporated Stone Mountain on Wednesday morning.
Gwinnett police have identified a woman who was found dead at Yellow River Park in unincorporated Stone Mountain Wednesday morning.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said the body of Lithonia resident Tori Lang, 18, was found at the park, which is located at 3232 Juhan Road, and officers were called to the scene on an "unknown medical call" at 6:30 a.m.
Lang's body was found dead under a tree and firefighter/paramedics who responded to the scene determined she died from a gunshot wound.
She was identified after police put out a public call for information about her identity, which included releasing details of four tattoos that she had on her body.
"The victim’s family saw the media release and tattoos on social media and notified law enforcement," Valle said on Thursday.
The police department's Homicide Unit is investigating the crime. Police have not released information about how they believe Lang ended up at the park and Valle said a motive for her killing has not yet been identified.
Anyone who has information about Lang's death is asked to call detectives at 770 513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which let's tipsters remain anonymous at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-059388.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.