Gwinnett Police said a Milwaukee, Wisc. woman was allegedly trying to break back into a Dacula home when she was shot and killed by the homeowner early Wednesday morning.
Police identified the victim as Azahni Ellis, 27, on Thursday. She had been over the home on Rabbit Hill Road earlier Tuesday evening at the invitation of the homeowner, who has not been identified, but then allegedly tried to rob him and fired a gun at him as he tried to flee.
"Ellis left the residence and returned moments later," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "Ellis attempted to forcefully enter the residence again by breaking a window next to the front door. The home owner shot Ellis as Ellis was coming through the front door. "
Police were called to the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday on a report of gunshots being fired. Officers found Ellis suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and officials said she died at the scene.
On Thursday, Flynn said investigators determined the homeowner shot Ellis in self defense and has therefore not been charged with any crime.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-073312.
