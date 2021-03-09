Gwinnett County police believe a Snellville teenager who was killed in a shooting at a Norcross-area apartment complex early Saturday got into a fight with his killer before he was shot.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said no one has been charged yet in the fatal shooting of Desmon Wright, 18, at the apartment complex, which is located at 1023 Seasons Parkway in Norcross. Officers responding to the shooting, which occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Satuday, found Wright's body laying in a breezeway.
Police have not released information on why Wright was at the apartment complex, but they said he was shot by someone who lived there.
"Investigators believe that Wright was at the location and got into an altercation with the resident of the apartment," Flynn said. "That person shot Wright and he died at the scene."
The shooting is still under investigation and detectives are trying to determine what happened prior to the shooting. It is not clear at this time whether the person who shot Wright was still at the scene when officers arrived.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-017464.
