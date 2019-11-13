Police said a shooting on Tuesday night near Indian Trail Lilburn Road is linked to an attempted armed robbery.
One person has died and another remains in critical condition following a shooting, which Gwinnett County police originally described as "an apparent road rage incident." Police said detectives have determined this incident was not the result of road rage, but rather stemmed from a robbery attempt.
The deceased person is 16-year-old Junior Lanuza-Gutierrez. Erik Vargas, 20, was also shot during the incident and remains in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police said Lanuza-Gutierrez and Vargas were two of five occupants in a gray Nissan Altima who attempted to rob someone in the parking lot of 950 Indian Trail Road. The person or people they were attempting to rob shot at the Nissan Altima, which fled the scene.
Police said the occupants of the Altima made up a story about being the victims of road rage and called police. Officers, detectives and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the shooting location and processed the scene.
The three occupants of the Nissan Altima who were not shot — Harry Richardson (20), Anthoney Esquero (18) and Kevin Gallardo (17) — have been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt at robbery. All three were arrested and booked at the Gwinnett County Detention Center this morning.
Police said shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday officers from the West Precinct responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 700 Indian Trail Lilburn Road.
Police said officers located a vehicle with five male occupants and two of them had been shot. Both victims were transported to an area hospital where Lanuza-Gutierrez died as a result of his injuries, according to police.
