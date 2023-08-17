Screen Shot 2023-08-17 at 12.30.27 PM.png
Photo: Fox 5 Atlanta

A massive police presence was seen at Collins Hill High School late Thursday morning after a possible trespasser was reported at the school.

Gwinnett police said an employee at the high school reported seeing a trespasser inside the school, but the report ended up being a false alarm.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.