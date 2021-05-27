The Gwinnett Police Department said a 70-year-old woman from Lilburn who had been missing more than a week has been found and is safe.
Police issued a statement on Thursday morning, but it included no details beyond that Soon Nam, who had been missing since May 16, was found.
Prior to being found, she had last been seen at her home off Dickens Rd. in Lilburn on May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.