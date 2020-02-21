Gwinnett County police said dive teams recovered the body of a man who committed hit-and-run, hijacked a car and crashed into Lake Lanier, where the stolen car sank.
The suspect's body was reportedly recovered on Friday evening after he crashed into the lake at Shoal Creek Park and began firing at pursing officers from the sinking vehicle.
Police said no officers were injured and the people involved in the car accident suffered minor injuries. The car jacking victim was uninjured.
Police said officers responded at 4:15 p.m. to a car accident at the intersection of Shadburn Ferry Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Buford.
Officers were notified that a man involved in the accident got out of one of the vehicles with a "long rifle."
Cpl. Colin Flynn with Gwinnett County police said officers were beginning to investigate the accident scene when they were alerted to gunshots nearby.
"Officers located a vehicle that was car-jacked from the area and began to chase that vehicle as it fled from the scene," Flynn said.
I’m in Buford where @GwinnettPd said a man with a long rifle fled the scene of a crash. Officers said he hijacked a car, drove to a nearby park and crashed into standing water. pic.twitter.com/nEepke6cvQ— taylor denman (@taylorddenman) February 21, 2020
Police said the vehicle fled to Shoal Creek Park, a campground on Lake Lanier in Buford. Police said drove to the rear of the park where it crashed into the lake.
Flynn said the suspect fired at officers from within the car as it approached the edge of the lake.
"Once the vehicle had crashed into the lake, the suspect began firing upon officers," Flynn said. "After the suspect crashed his vehicle into the lake, we believe he was firing upon those officers from inside the car as it was continuing to sink into the lake."
Police said one of the police cars was struck by bullets.
The crime scene spans at least one mile. The Hall County Sheriff's Department was also at the scene. Some parts of the park are in Hall County and police are working to determine the jurisdiction of where the shooting took place.
"At this point in time, we've shifted to the investigation aspect to determine who this person was and why they decided to do this," Flynn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.