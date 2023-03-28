Gwinnett County Police said Lawrenceville resident Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon, 29, allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, Rubi Maldonado Nava, 28, and then drove her body and her vehicle to to Oglethorpe County where the vehicle was set on fire. Police said skeletal remains, believed to be Nava’s, were found inside the burned out car.
A Lawrenceville man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after Gwinnett police said he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, took her body to Oglethorpe County and then set it on fire.
Police announced on Monday that Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon, 29, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, cruelty to children in the third degree and aggravated assault in the death of Lawrenceville resident Rubi Maldonado Nava, 28. Officers were sent to Nava’s home on Club Lakes Parkway last Thursday to perform a welfare check and could not find her, Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
As a result, detectives were called in to check with people who knew Nava to see what happened to her.
“Detectives obtained information Nava may have been harmed or killed by her ex-boyfriend, Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon,” Winderweedle said. “Officers later located Sagahon returning to his residence. He was brought to Police Headquarters for questioning. Sagahon had severe burns on his face and hands.”
While he was being questioned by police, Sagahon reportedly told investigators that he had been at Nava’s home and that they had gotten into a heated argument, according to police. A child was reportedly present during the argument, which turned into a physical altercation.
Winderweedle said that, during the altercation, Sagahon allegedly began choking Nava until she stopped breathing.
“He then loaded Nava’s deceased body into her vehicle and drove to Oglethorpe County where he set the vehicle on fire,” Winderweedle said.
Gwinnett homicide detectives then worked with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office to find Nava’s car, which had been severely burned. Skeletal remains were found inside the vehicle.
“The remains were turned over to the Medical Examiner’s office for proper identification and the vehicle was brought to police headquarters for Arson Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians to process,” Winderweedle said.
Sagahon was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Friday.
Jail records show Sagahon was previously arrested in January on simple battery-family violence, misdemeanor battery-family violence (first offense), and misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree. He was released the day after that arrest, according to jail records.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
