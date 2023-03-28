burned car

Gwinnett County Police said Lawrenceville resident Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon, 29, allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, Rubi Maldonado Nava, 28, and then drove her body and her vehicle to to Oglethorpe County where the vehicle was set on fire. Police said skeletal remains, believed to be Nava’s, were found inside the burned out car.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

A Lawrenceville man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after Gwinnett police said he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, took her body to Oglethorpe County and then set it on fire.

Police announced on Monday that Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon, 29, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, cruelty to children in the third degree and aggravated assault in the death of Lawrenceville resident Rubi Maldonado Nava, 28. Officers were sent to Nava’s home on Club Lakes Parkway last Thursday to perform a welfare check and could not find her, Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

