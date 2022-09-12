Evan Boyd and Tanto

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Evan Boyd and his four-legged partner, K-9 Tanto, wait in the shade during a water apprehension training exercise at Lake Lanier in 2020. County commissioners approved a request from Gwinnett County police last week to permanently retire Tanto and let him spend the remainder of his days living with Boyd after concerns arose about the K-9's health.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

A Gwinnett County police K-9 who has served the department for more than five years is being permanently retired, and will spend the rest of his life living with his handler, because of health concerns that arose recently.

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said K-9 Tanto joined the department in 2017 and has been assigned to two handlers during that time. Tanto's most recent handler is Cpl. Evan Boyd.

