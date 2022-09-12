Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Evan Boyd and his four-legged partner, K-9 Tanto, wait in the shade during a water apprehension training exercise at Lake Lanier in 2020. County commissioners approved a request from Gwinnett County police last week to permanently retire Tanto and let him spend the remainder of his days living with Boyd after concerns arose about the K-9's health.
A Gwinnett County police K-9 who has served the department for more than five years is being permanently retired, and will spend the rest of his life living with his handler, because of health concerns that arose recently.
Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said K-9 Tanto joined the department in 2017 and has been assigned to two handlers during that time. Tanto's most recent handler is Cpl. Evan Boyd.
McClure praised Tanto's service to the department over the years, but he added that the K-9 was injured more than three years ago and there are now concerns because Tanto has developed a form of arthritis.
"In January 2019, Tanto sustained injuries when he fell into a well," McClure said. "The examining physician, Dr. JW Wallis, noted that K-9 Tanto was prescribed anti-inflammatories and managed to continue to perform his normal duties adequately until recently.
"X-Rays have revealed worsening degenerative joint disease in both knees. The primary concern is that his physical limitations could endanger an officer or private citizen. Dr. Wallis recommends that K-9 Tanto be retired as soon as possible."
In light of Tanto's condition, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners gave their blessing last week for the K-9 be permanently retired. Tanto will now spend his remaining days in Boyd's care, getting to enjoy life lounging around the house rather than chasing suspects and seeking out evidence.
During Tanto's more than five years with the Gwinnett County Police Department, he was involved in several apprehensions and evidence finds.
McClure said Tanto made 35 patrol apprehensions, 40 narcotics apprehensions and 60 evidence finds.
"During this time (since 2017), he performed exceptionally well," McClure said.
