Gwinnett police are responding to the scene of a fatal shooting near Norcross Monday afternoon.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said officers found a man, who appeared to have have been shot, dead when responding to a call at the intersection of Goodwood Blvd and Pirkle Road.
