A follow-up investigation at the scene of an accident that happened last week and killed two commercial truck drivers will be conducted shortly after 11 a.m. starting at Buford Drive from both I-985 and I-85.

At least one person has "extremely critical wounds" after a shooting at a residence on the 3500 block of Wrenwood Court in Loganville, according to Gwinnett County police.

Before arriving at the scene, police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said the incident was now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the residence at 8:14 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police are currently responding to the scene.

