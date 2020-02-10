At least one person has "extremely critical wounds" after a shooting at a residence on the 3500 block of Wrenwood Court in Loganville, according to Gwinnett County police.
Before arriving at the scene, police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said the incident was now being investigated as a homicide.
Officers were called to the residence at 8:14 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Police are currently responding to the scene.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.