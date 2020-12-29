police Lights (copy) (copy)
Gwinnett County police are investigating the scene of a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in unincorporated Duluth.

Cpl. Collin Flynn said at lest one person has been shot at The Maddox apartment complex located at 4370 Satellite Boulevard.

Jag100
Jag100

Hope all are ok.

