A patient at a behavioral hospital that Gwinnett police have been investigating on various abuse allegations has died, according to police.
Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said police were called to Lakeview Behavioral Health on the Norcross-Peachtree Corners line on a medical issue. Suwanee resident Milton Jackson, 56, reportedly died after police responded to the facility this past Friday, prompting a death investigation by police, according to multiple news reports.
Rundles did not confirm the identity of the person who died or that an investigation was taking place to the Daily Post, however.
"We responded to a call at the location related to a reported cardiac arrest," Rundles said. "It is not determined if this incident is related to the current investigation."
Gwinnett police have previously said their Special Victims Unit is looking into allegations of missing persons, physical and sexual abuse, neglect and theft at Lakeview.
No charges have been filed in connection with that investigation.
Anyone who has information about the alleged abuses is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the investigation.