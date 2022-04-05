Gwinnett County police issued a new call on Tuesday for leads on what happened to a South Carolina man who disappeared during a visit to Gwinnett County more than two years ago.
Logan McCaskill Jr. came to Lawrenceville with his father on Dec. 30, 2019, to make deliveries for Allied Moving Company, which is located on 750 Progress Industrial Boulevard.
McCaskill's father went into the business to pick up paperwork. When the father cam back out to their truck, he discovered his son was missing. His medication, wallet and cell phone were still in the truck, however.
Police said they were not sure if McCaskill left the business on foot or in a vehicle, but they added he was not familiar with the area. McCaskill is from Yemassee, S.C., and Gwinnett police initially issued a call for information about his disappearance when he went missing.
Investigators were not able to find him, however. A renewed call for tips in June 2020 did not help officers locate him either, which prompted a third call for information on Tuesday.
"His family has not heard from him, and detectives are asking for the public's help in locating McCaskill," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "If you or someone you know has any information or can verify his safety, please contact detectives or Atlanta Crime Stoppers."
Anyone who has information about McCaskill's whereabouts can call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Tipsters should reference case No. 19-120520.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.