The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Maj. Stuart Bozeman died Friday morning after a long, unspecified illness. Bozeman was the commander of the department's Bay Creek Precinct, and had worked for the department, where Flynn said he was a "cherished and loved member," for 22 years.
"Major Bozeman will be remembered as not only a great police officer, but also a loyal friend and a wonderful human being," Flynn said.
Funeral arrangements are still being worked on for Bozeman, and the department is expected to release that information once it is finalized.
Bozeman worked in the police department's Uniform Division, Training Section, Accident Investigation Unit and Criminal Investigations Division during his career. He was promoted to the rank of major and placed in command of the Bay Creek Precinct last year.
