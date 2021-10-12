The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office is looking into what caused an unspecified medical emergency that resulted in the death of a police recruit Tuesday morning.
Gwinnett Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Stockbridge resident Ronald Donat, 41, was a member of the Gwinnett County Police Department's 112 Training Academy. Donat experienced the medical emergency that killed him during physical training in the first class of the day.
"The Gwinnett Police Department family extends our deepest condolences to Donat’s fiancé and two children," Valle said.
Valle said Donat became lethargic during the physical training, so the supervising staff instructed him to stop and rest. He tried continue with the training, but looked confused, according to the police spokesperson.
The training staff, including the police department's EMT, then began life-saving efforts on Donat and contacted Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services personnel. Fire medics took over the efforts to save the recruit's life. The fire medics then took Donat to a local hospital for further treatment, but he died at the hospital.
"Next of kin have been notified of Donat’s death and the cause will be determined by the Gwinnett Medical Examiner’s Office," Valle said.
Wonder if he was recently vaccinated? Though, it has to be 2 weeks post-vaccine for it to register as so. Poor guy.
