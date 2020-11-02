The 2020 election season has been one dominated by a tense political climate, and the Gwinnett County Police Department announced on Monday that is preparing for the possibility of incidents happening at the county's polling locations.
There have been reports from elsewhere in the nation of purported militia groups showing up at voting sites during early voting, prompting allegations of voter intimidation. Gwinnett Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said the county's police department "has not received any credible or actionable threats" of violence at polling sites, but it has put an action plan for dealing with those types of situations as a precaution.
"The department has made preparations, along with local city departments and the Sheriff’s Department, to create a response plan for increased patrols and checks of local polling stations," Flynn said. "The department has also increased its available manpower for Election Day and the week ahead.
"As with any other day of the year, the department wants to remind people that if they see something suspicious, or witness any public safety issue, to immediately call 911 and report it."
Flynn said police department's goal is to ensure Gwinnett voters feel safe at the polls, and to act as a deterrent against groups that intend to incite violence or intimidate voters.
The department's spokesman said operational staff from the police department will monitor activities throughout the day.
There is one thing the police won't be able to help voters with, however: long lines at the polls.
