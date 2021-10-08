Gwinnett police returned fire at a suspect after responding to a shooting at a bar near the Mall of Georgia early Friday morning, but police said no one was hit in the exchange.
Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said one person was shot at the Parma Tavern on the 3300 block of Buford Drive around 1:30 a.m.
Valle said Gwinnett police responded to a “shots” fired call. When officers arrived at Parma Tavern, Valle said they were alerted to gunshots nearby and returned fire. There are no known injuries to Gwinnett police officers or suspects, Valle said.
Officers located the victim at Parma Tavern, who had a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life treating injuries, Valle said.
"At this time, investigators are exploring all motives," Valle said. "The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit will handle any follow-up to the investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of anyone involved to please, come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information."
If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 21081251.
