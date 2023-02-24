The rear end of a Gwinnett County Police patrol car was smashed when it was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 85 South on Thursday night. A Suwanee man who was driving the vehicle that hit the patrol car has been charged with several crimes, including driving under the influence of alcohol.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police/Twitter
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Randy Vanallen Cooley, 35, is accused of hitting the patrol car on Interstate 85 South near Pleasant Hill Road just after 9 p.m. Police had previously said on social media that the officer, whose name has not yet been released, had been working the scene of a five-vehicle accident when her patrol car was hit.
"(Cooley) did not report any injuries," Valle said. "However, the Officer was transported to a local hospital. Both vehicles were disabled."
Police said the officer sustained a head injury, but she is expected to recover.
Cooley has been charged with following too close, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving without a valid license, and failure to register a vehicle in Georgia.
He was arrested at the scene of the accident.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
