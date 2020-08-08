An officer-involved shooting occurred during an incident at an apartment complex in the Norcross area early Saturday morning.
Gwinnett police said there was a domestic-related incident at the Elevate at Jackson Creek apartment complex and that an officer-involved shooting occurred in relation to that incident. Police are investigating the domestic incident.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.