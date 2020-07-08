A Gwinnett County police officer was injured while trying to extricate a driver from a fiery crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday morning, but the 32-year-old driver from Ochlocknee died as a result of his injuries.
Within minutes of the 911 call that came at around 1:30 a.m., officers assigned to the West Precinct arrived at the scene of an injury crash on I-85 northbound in between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Indian Trail Lilburn Road in unincorporated Norcross.
The 911 caller said a single vehicle was on fire. One Gwinnett County police officer approached a truck and attempted to extricate the unconscious driver. The officer sustained minor injured in the process, but was later discharged from a local hospital.
The driver of the truck, Kyle Persing, died as a result of his injuries.
According to police, Persing and another driver were traveling northbound on I-85 near the Center Way bridge.
Though the details of the crash are still under investigation, investigators believe that Persing, who was driving a white Ford F150 pickup, may have either lost control or changed lanes and struck the other driver in a white Nissan Rogue, causing both vehicles to veer into the center median wall.
The F150 overturned several times and eventually caught fire. The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Thank you Gwinnett County PD. You are not recognized enough for the fine and courageous job you do. Well wishes to the injured officer.
