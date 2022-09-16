A Gwinnett County police officer is facing a homicide by vehicle charge and an internal investigation following an accident in Hall County on Sept. 9 that resulted in the death of a moped rider.
Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Courtney Floyd said a Gwinnett police patrol car was traveling south on McEver Road behind the moped at 5:44 a.m. when it hit the moped from behind at the intersection of McEver and J White road.
The patrol vehicle was being driven by Officer Michael Brady. Floyd said Brady told law enforcement that he was looking at his in-car mobile data terminal, or computer, when the accident occurred. The driver of the moped died from their injuries on Sept. 10.
Brady has been charged with following too closely and 2nd degree homicide by vehicle. Gwinnett police officials said he has been taken off patrol duties while an investigation is conducted.
"He’s been removed from patrol and given an administrative assignment pending the outcome of an internal investigation," Gwinnett Police Sgt. J.R. Richter said.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported Brady was on his way to work when the accident occurred. He was arrested on Tuesday and was later released on bond.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
