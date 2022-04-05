Gwinnett County police announced on Tuesday that warrants have been obtained for a suspect in the murder of a 64-year-old woman who was killed while she was sleeping in her room at a hotel on Stone Mountain Highway in February.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said the warrants obtained against Lithonia resident Tyree J. Simmons, 24, are for the charges of malice of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Simmons is accused of killing Lilburn resident Christine Walker, 64, while she was asleep in a room at the In Town Suites on Stone Mountain Highway on Feb. 22.
Police previously said a gun was fired into Walker's room and that at least one of the bullets hit and killed her. Officers were called to the hotel at 4:30 a.m. on the day of the shooting on a report of a person having been shot, and found Walker dead in her room.
Simmons was already being held in the Gwinnett County jail on unrelated charges when the warrants related to Walker's death were obtained.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
