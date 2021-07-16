Gwinnett County police have a new person to handle community outreach.
The police department announced Thursday that Police Chief Brett West has appointed Rachael Warnsley to serve as GCPD's outreach manager. Warnsley will work within the police department’s Community Affairs Section, and is the first civilian to join the community outreach team.
The purpose of the team, which is led by Maj. Michelle Anglin, is to build and improve relationships between police and the community, and to build trust in the police department, through communication, interaction, transparency and mutual respect.
“We have the unique opportunity to be a beacon for the nation, demonstrating how an inclusive community empowered by diversity trusts local police to promote justice and equitable treatment to all residents,” Warnsley said.
Warnsley comes to the police department with more than 16 years of experience in community outreach and working on civic engagement with diverse population groups.
Prior to joining the police department, she worked for the United Way of Greater Atlanta, where she served as its senior director of development and engagement. In that role, she worked with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to put the Gwinnett Reentry Intervention Program in place and helped get the HomeFirst Gwinnett homelessness intervention program set up.
Warnsley was named Brookwood High School's Upstander Citizen of the Year in 2020, is a graduate of Leadership Gwinnett, a member of the Sugarloaf Rotary Club, serves on the board working with Phoenix High School at Sugarloaf Mills and participated in the Gwinnett Schools Community Mentoring Program.
She holds bachelor's degree in telecommunications from the University of Florida and a master's degree in public administration from Baruch College, where she was a National Urban Fellow.
