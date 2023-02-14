The Gwinnett County Police Department is moving its permits office from One Justice Square to the department’s headquarters in Lawrenceville because of renovation work that is being done at its current home.
Gwinnett County police are moving their permitting office across Lawrenceville for the foreseeable future.
The Police Permits office had been located in One Justice Square, but renovations are underway at that building, which has necessitated the move. The office will relocate to the police department’s headquarters, which is located at 770 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville.
The new office is expected to open on Wednesday.
Some services will be affected by the move, however.
Residents had to begin making appointments, starting on Monday, for fingerprinting requests. Gwinnett residents can make an appointment by calling 770-513-5110 or 770-513-5111.
Anyone who has questions about the office’s relocation should call 770-513-5112.
