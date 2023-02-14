Gwinnett Police Patrol Car at training center driving range.jpg (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett County Police Department is moving its permits office from One Justice Square to the department’s headquarters in Lawrenceville because of renovation work that is being done at its current home.

 File Photo

Gwinnett County police are moving their permitting office across Lawrenceville for the foreseeable future.

The Police Permits office had been located in One Justice Square, but renovations are underway at that building, which has necessitated the move. The office will relocate to the police department’s headquarters, which is located at 770 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville.

