Gwinnett County police said an 84-year old man who had been missing for hours on Christmas has been reunited with his family.
Just before 5 p.m. Police said Willie Neal was at the Waffle House located at 1255 Scenic Highway at about 8 a.m., but had not been seen since then. At 8 p.m., officials announced he had returned home "in good health" and had reunited with his family.
After Neal had been missing for several hours, his family and police grew concerned because he has high blood pressure and has been undergoing dialysis.