Gwinnett County police are waiting for an autopsy to determine exactly what caused a man to die after he was involved in a traffic accident Thursday.
It was initially referred to as an "in custody" death by police, but they later described it as just someone dying after being taken to the hospital for injuries in a traffic accident.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said officers who were conducting traffic enforcement on Stone Mountain Highway, more commonly known as U.S. Highway 78, and East Park Place Boulevard saw a vehicle driven by the man commit a traffic violation. The officers then tried to pull the man over on Stone Mountain Highway.
"The driver fled," Flynn said. "The GCPD officer did not engage in a pursuit of the violator and changed his course of direction. Shortly after the attempted traffic stop, DeKalb County PD and GCPD officers drove upon an accident on Stone Mountain Highway westbound over the West Park Place Boulevard bridge.
"There was a black passenger car and a gold SUV involved. Officers discovered that the black passenger car was the same as the one who had just fled from the attempted traffic stop."
Flynn said the driver who had allegedly fled the scene had been injured. The SUV had been abandoned on the side of the road at the time of the accident, the police spokesman added.
"Multiple passing motorists stopped to control and comfort the injured driver prior to officers arrival," Flynn said. "GCPD officers approached the scene and attempted to render aid. The driver was in medical distress and had to be restrained for transport to the hospital for treatment. He later died."
Police do not know yet why the man died, but Flynn said officers involved in the man's arrest did not use their firearms or other deadly-force weapons.
The name of the man who died was not released Thursday because police had not yet been able to notify his next-of-kin about his death.
(1) comment
SO freaking sad that they feel that they even feel the need to EXPLAIN and defend themselves doing they're job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.