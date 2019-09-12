Gwinnett police announced Wednesday that two men wanted in connection with a recent burglary in Dacula have been arrested.
Steven Alvarez, 26, and Randy Levi Durden, 23, were taken into custody in connection with the Aug. 26 burglary at a home that was under construction on Melton Commons Drive. Police had initially identified Alvarez as a suspect in the crime, but had been trying to identify the second suspect, which they now say was Durden.
Durden has been charged with first degree burglary, theft by taking and giving false information to a law enforcement officer, while Alvarez — who police had previously said faced warrants for burglary and theft by taking — has also been charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
A police report shows Alvarez and Durden allegedly took building construction materials from inside the home as well as the front yard. A security camera captured footage of the thefts.
The police report states four columns, an unknown amount of plywood and three vents were taken from a home.