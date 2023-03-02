Gwinnett County police said a a Lilburn resident is believed to have killed a teen who was found dead at a home on Paden Mill Trail in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Wednesday.
The teen was identified on Thursday as 16-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez, who was from Lawrenceville. Martinez's family had reported him missing on Wednesday and officers went to the last place he was known to have been at and discovered his body, which had a gunshot wound.
"At 1:05 PM, on March 1, 2023, Martinez’s family called 911 to report Martinez as a missing person," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. "Responded officers spoke with his family and found out he had not returned home the previous night.
"While on scene, officers were notified that his possible last known location was 651 Paden Mill Trail. Officers responded to that address and located Martinez deceased from a gunshot wound."
Lilburn resident Dennis Calzadilla, 20, was arrested late Wednesday night and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with Martinez's death. Calzadilla was identified as a suspect based on information investigators gathered while canvassing the area and developing leads.
Jail records show Calzadilla was also charged with gang activity-related charges — including unlawfully committing an offense with the intent to obtain, earn or maintain membership, or to increase status or position in a street gang — on Thursday.
Police have not officially said why they believe Martinez was killed, however.
"Detectives are still investigating the motive in the incident and if anyone has any information (they are asked) to call Gwinnett Police," Winderweedle said.
Anyone who has information about the teen's death is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP230016281.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
