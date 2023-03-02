Homicide.jpeg

Gwinnett County police said a a Lilburn resident is believed to have killed a teen who was found dead at a home on Paden Mill Trail in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Wednesday.

The teen was identified on Thursday as 16-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez, who was from Lawrenceville. Martinez's family had reported him missing on Wednesday and officers went to the last place he was known to have been at and discovered his body, which had a gunshot wound.

