Slide 1 (1).png

Gwinnett County police released this slide showing surveillance camera images of two women accused of stealing a backpack from a car at Mountain Park Park and then using a credit card, which had been in the bag, at a nearby Walmart.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

Gwinnett County police are looking for two women accused of stealing items, including credit cards, from a car at a park near Lilburn.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the theft occurred at Mountain Park Park, which is located at 5050 Five Forks Trickum Road, on April 13. The women are accused of going into the victim's car and took a backpack which contained, among other items, the victim's credit cards.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

