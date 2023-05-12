Gwinnett County police released this slide showing surveillance camera images of two women accused of stealing a backpack from a car at Mountain Park Park and then using a credit card, which had been in the bag, at a nearby Walmart.
Gwinnett County police are looking for two women accused of stealing items, including credit cards, from a car at a park near Lilburn.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the theft occurred at Mountain Park Park, which is located at 5050 Five Forks Trickum Road, on April 13. The women are accused of going into the victim's car and took a backpack which contained, among other items, the victim's credit cards.
The women then allegedly used one of the victim's credit cards at a nearby Walmart.
"Help prevent entering auto thefts by locking your vehicles, removing personnel belongings, do not leave firearms or ammunition in cars, activating anti-theft security systems, and parking in well-lit areas," Valle said.
Investigators are still trying to determine the identities of the suspects.
One of the suspects is described as a white woman who was wearing black pants and a black jacket. The other suspect is described as a Black women who was wearing a blue sweatshirt, a tan hat and glasses. Surveillance camera images of the women have been released by police.
Anyone who knows the identities of the women is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. they can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 23-0028414.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
