Gwinnett County police are looking for someone who may have been visiting a man shortly before he was fatally shot at an apartment complex in unincorporated Duluth.

Cpl. Collin Flynn said officers responded to The Maddox apartment complex located at 4370 Satellite Boulevard on a call about a shooting that occurred just after 9 a.m. A man with at least one gunshot wound was found inside an apartment at the complex. He later died at a local hospital.

"At this time there is no known motive for the shooting," Flynn said. "Investigators believe that a female was possibly visiting with the male just prior to the shooting. They are working to identify who that female was. They do not believe that this is a random incident."

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers does offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-098812.

Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.

Jag100
Jag100

Hope all are ok.

