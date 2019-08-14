Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly stole a check from the mail and used its bank information to buy nearly $2,700 in merchandise at a Home Depot in Buford.
A July 15 police report shows the owner of the check had sent it in the mail to Comcast but he reported to police that it had been intercepted en route. He told officers that the check's bank information was used to create fraudulent checks that were used at the Home Depot located at 4120 Buford Drive in Buford.
Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said the fraudulent check was used at the Home Depot on June 22.
"The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic female, between 5-foot, 3-inches – 5-foot, 6-inches tall, and weighing approximately 180-200 pounds," Rundles said. "She was wearing a blue short sleeved shirt, ripped knee blue jeans, sandals, and glasses."
Anyone with information about the theft or the woman's identity is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Anyone who has information is asked to reference Case No. 19-064550