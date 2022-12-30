Gwinnett County police are looking for a woman accused of robbing one bank and trying to rob another one in mid-December.
Arrest warrants have been taken out against Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, according to Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle.
Fareaux is accused of going to a Wells Fago at 1028 Killian Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn on Dec. 14 and demanding that she be taken into the vault. Winderweedle said she left the bank without getting any money, however.
A day later, Fareaux allegedly went to a Truist bank located at 2171 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth and passed a note to a teller. She allegedly left Truist with more than $2,000.
Winderweedle said Fareaux was wearing a long black wig, gray T-shirt over a long sleeve black shirt, black pants, black shoes and green socks the last tie she was seen. She may be driving a red or maroon 2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra.
Anyone who has information about Fareaux's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220101784.
