Gwinnett County police are looking for a Long Beach, Calif., woman who is accused of jumping over a counter at a bank in Buford and threatening a clerk with a pair of scissors.
Police said they have taken out warrants for the arrest of Sarahdia Camell, 32, but her whereabouts were not immediately known. The incident happened at the Chase Bank located at 3789 Buford Drive last month.
"Camell came into the bank for some routine business but shortly thereafter became irate with the bank teller," Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. "When there were some discrepancies with her credentials, she jumped over the bank counter and opened the cash box. She picked up a pair of scissors lying nearby and held them toward the teller. Once she had removed the money from the cash box, she exited the bank through a side door."
Gwinnett police have released an image of Camell taken from the bank's security camera. Anyone who has information about the case, or where Camell is located, is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-007291.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
